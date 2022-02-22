Overview

Dr. Qamar Khan, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Wasatch Pain Solutions - Salt Lake County Office in South Jordan, UT with other offices in Park City, UT and Pleasant Grove, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.