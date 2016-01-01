Overview

Dr. Qamar Khan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Khan works at AdventHealth Medical Grou Oncology and Hematology at Celebration in Celebration, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

