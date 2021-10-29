Dr. Qaiser Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qaiser Rehman, MD
Overview
Dr. Qaiser Rehman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Rehman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Clinic Houston11307 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 240, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (832) 237-8585Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rehman?
Very knowledgeable. Always takes good care of me when I have an issue.
About Dr. Qaiser Rehman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1538252374
Education & Certifications
- University of California - San Francisco
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Texas - Houston
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehman works at
Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rehman speaks Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.