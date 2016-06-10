See All Hematologists in San Leandro, CA
Dr. Qaiser Niaz, MD

Hematology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Qaiser Niaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Aga Khan U and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Saint Rose Hospital.

Dr. Niaz works at Epic Care in San Leandro, CA with other offices in Hayward, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Epic Care
    13851 E 14th St Ste 308, San Leandro, CA 94578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 351-1193
    Epic Care
    27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 208, Hayward, CA 94545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 264-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eden Medical Center
  • Saint Rose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia

Anemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Jun 10, 2016
    Doctor Qaiser Niaz is a very well-informed, thoughtful, caring, and understanding physician. Talking to him alleviates all of my worries and fears associated with my lymphoma. He genuinely cares for his patients, remembering details of my health problems that even I have forgotten. I am so glad that I have him for the treatment of the most dangerous disease that I've ever had.
    My Tang in Oakland, CA — Jun 10, 2016
    About Dr. Qaiser Niaz, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Nassau Univ Med Ctr
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Qaiser Niaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niaz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Niaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niaz has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Niaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

