Dr. Qaiser Niaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qaiser Niaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Qaiser Niaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Aga Khan U and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Saint Rose Hospital.
Dr. Niaz works at
Locations
-
1
Epic Care13851 E 14th St Ste 308, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 351-1193
-
2
Epic Care27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 208, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 264-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Eden Medical Center
- Saint Rose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niaz?
Doctor Qaiser Niaz is a very well-informed, thoughtful, caring, and understanding physician. Talking to him alleviates all of my worries and fears associated with my lymphoma. He genuinely cares for his patients, remembering details of my health problems that even I have forgotten. I am so glad that I have him for the treatment of the most dangerous disease that I've ever had.
About Dr. Qaiser Niaz, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1528056389
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Univ Med Ctr
- Aga Khan U
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niaz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niaz works at
Dr. Niaz has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Niaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.