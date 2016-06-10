Overview

Dr. Qaiser Niaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Aga Khan U and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Saint Rose Hospital.



Dr. Niaz works at Epic Care in San Leandro, CA with other offices in Hayward, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.