Overview

Dr. Qaisar Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from The AGA Khan University Medical College Karachi and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Advanced Heart and Vein Center in Thornton, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.