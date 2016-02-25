Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD is a Neurovascular Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurovascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital and Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Neurovascular Associates of Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Neurovascular Associates of Abington721 Arbor Way, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was a nurse for 40 years. He makes you as part of the patients family feels comfortable Speaks to you in language you unsderstand Never makes you feel rushed Will answer and all questions Even the patient is unconscious Will take you out of patient room just in case the patient might be able to hear
About Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD
- Neurovascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah speaks Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
