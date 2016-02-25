See All Neurosurgeons in Abington, PA
Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD

Neurovascular Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD is a Neurovascular Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurovascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital and Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at United Anesthesia Services in Abington, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurovascular Associates of Abington
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Neurovascular Associates of Abington
    721 Arbor Way, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
  • Bronson Methodist Hospital
  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Capital Health Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Artery Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Lesions Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Stroke-Like Aphasia Chevron Icon
Stroke-Like Dysarthria Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Global Amnesia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades


About Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD

Specialties
  • Neurovascular Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Urdu
NPI Number
  • 1346322823
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
Residency
  • Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
Internship
  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

