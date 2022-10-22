Dr. Puya Alikhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alikhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Puya Alikhani, MD
Overview
Dr. Puya Alikhani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Alikhani works at
Locations
-
1
University of South Florida Department of Neurology2 Tampa General Cir Fl 7, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alikhani?
I couldn't stand for more than 5 minutes before my legs went numb. He repaired the damage between L5-L6. A miracle. Can't say enough about Dr A.
About Dr. Puya Alikhani, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1598992505
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alikhani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alikhani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alikhani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alikhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alikhani works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Alikhani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alikhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alikhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alikhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.