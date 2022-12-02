Dr. Puxiao Cen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Puxiao Cen, MD
Overview
Dr. Puxiao Cen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They graduated from Sun Yat-sen University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Cen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Altamonte Springs689 E ALTAMONTE DR, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
-
2
AdventHealth Altamonte Springs601 E Altamonte Dr Ste 110, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
-
3
AdventHealth Orlando601 E Rollins St Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cen?
I love Dr. Cen She is kind, caring and one of the only physicians that can remember me without having a look at my chart. I highly recommend her if you’re looking for a good, caring cardiologist.
About Dr. Puxiao Cen, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese
- 1528055274
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hosp
- Lenox Hill Hospital|Temple Univ Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Lenox Hill Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Sun Yat-sen University
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cen works at
Dr. Cen has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cen speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.