Dr. Puspalatha Sajja, MD
Overview
Dr. Puspalatha Sajja, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Sajja works at
Locations
Internal Medicine Specialists3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 387C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing doctor. Very knowledgeable I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Puspalatha Sajja, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1225448970
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sajja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sajja accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sajja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sajja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sajja.
