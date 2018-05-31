Dr. Pushplata Siroya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siroya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pushplata Siroya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pushplata Siroya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Siroya works at
Locations
-
1
Pushplata B Siroya MD309 Lafayette Ave Apt 1B, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 369-1983
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr.Soroya she is so knowlegeable and always has time for questions. I recommend her fully. My friend introduced me to her and I've been with her ever since. she is very professional and has a great bedside manor. I never have to wait long and if i need to see her I can always get an appt.
About Dr. Pushplata Siroya, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1962462390
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn-Caledonian
- Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siroya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siroya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siroya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siroya has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siroya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siroya speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Siroya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siroya.
