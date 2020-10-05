Dr. Pushpinder Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pushpinder Dhillon, MD
Overview
Dr. Pushpinder Dhillon, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Russian State Medical University|Russian State Medical University (Rsmu)|Russian State Medical University|Russian State Medical University (Rsmu) and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Dhillon works at
Locations
Maternal Fetal Specialists1800 Town Center Dr Ste 216, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 457-9849
Maternal Fetal Specialists412 Cambridge St, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Directions (540) 210-3780Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Maternal Fetal Specialists5514 Alma Ln Ste 200, Springfield, VA 22151 Directions (703) 977-4713
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s excellent.
About Dr. Pushpinder Dhillon, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Russian and Urdu
- 1104058718
Education & Certifications
- University Mississippi Medical Center|University Mississippi Medical Center|University of Mississippi Medical School|University of Mississippi Medical School
- Drexel University / Saint Peter's University Hospital|Drexel University / Saint Peter's University Hospital|University Of Mississippi Medical Center|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Russian State Medical University|Russian State Medical University (Rsmu)|Russian State Medical University|Russian State Medical University (Rsmu)
