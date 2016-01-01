Overview

Dr. Pushpendra Jain, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Livingston Regional Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at Cookeville Medical Clinic in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN and Gainesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.