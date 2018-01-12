Dr. Pushpalatha Arakere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arakere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pushpalatha Arakere, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pushpalatha Arakere, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Arakere works at
Pushpalatha Arakere MD7035 N Maple Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 323-4987
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Arakere is the 4th in a series of doctors treating me since 1992. Other doctors sold, moved or went out of business. While she is not the most patient friendly, she knows what she's doing. She doesn;t baby the patients. I have found her to be helpful, friendly, knowledgeable, suggesting treatment, but taking into account patient's wishes for treatment. I recently had a major medication change with one multiple pill per day replacing 4-5 twice a day. and seem healthier for it.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1154380343
- Bangalore Medical College
- Infectious Disease
Dr. Arakere has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arakere accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arakere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arakere works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Arakere. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arakere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arakere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arakere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.