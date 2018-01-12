See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Pushpalatha Arakere, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pushpalatha Arakere, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Arakere works at Pushpalatha Arakere, MD in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pushpalatha Arakere MD
    7035 N Maple Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 323-4987

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Tuberculosis
Bacterial Sepsis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Tuberculosis
Bacterial Sepsis

Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 12, 2018
    Dr Arakere is the 4th in a series of doctors treating me since 1992. Other doctors sold, moved or went out of business. While she is not the most patient friendly, she knows what she's doing. She doesn;t baby the patients. I have found her to be helpful, friendly, knowledgeable, suggesting treatment, but taking into account patient's wishes for treatment. I recently had a major medication change with one multiple pill per day replacing 4-5 twice a day. and seem healthier for it.
    Horace W Bill May in Fresno CA — Jan 12, 2018
    About Dr. Pushpalatha Arakere, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154380343
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pushpalatha Arakere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arakere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arakere has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arakere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arakere works at Pushpalatha Arakere, MD in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Arakere’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Arakere. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arakere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arakere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arakere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

