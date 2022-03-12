Dr. Pushpak Taunk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taunk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pushpak Taunk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I just want to say that this doctor saved my live he is the best I recomended him as a best gastroenterologist
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Taunk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Taunk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taunk.
