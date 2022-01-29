Dr. Pushpa Shivaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shivaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pushpa Shivaram, MD
Overview
Dr. Pushpa Shivaram, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Locations
-
1
Augusta University - Pediatric Cardiology1120 15th St Ste Ba, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 223-3855
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I see her for our son for pediatrics, she’s always been kind, very knowledgeable, and patient answering all of your questions.
About Dr. Pushpa Shivaram, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1306192604
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shivaram has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shivaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shivaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shivaram. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shivaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shivaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shivaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.