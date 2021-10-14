Overview

Dr. Pushpa Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Clear Lake Integrated Healthcare in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.