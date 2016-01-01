Dr. Pushpa Nirmul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nirmul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pushpa Nirmul, MD
Overview
Dr. Pushpa Nirmul, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from King George's Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Locations
Riverview/Winthrop11260 Sullivan St # 108, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 588-8451Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Pediatrics Associates of Tampa Bay602 Vonderburg Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8452Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nirmul?
About Dr. Pushpa Nirmul, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1700947918
Education & Certifications
- King Edward Viii Hospital
- King George's Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nirmul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirmul accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nirmul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nirmul speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nirmul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nirmul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nirmul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nirmul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.