Dr. Pushpa Narayanaswami, MD
Overview
Dr. Pushpa Narayanaswami, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-8130
Beth Israel Healthcarechelsea1000 Broadway, Chelsea, MA 02150 Directions (617) 975-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pushpa is brilliant. She listens & observes very carefully. Very Very smart lady. Very good Doctor.
About Dr. Pushpa Narayanaswami, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326040197
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayanaswami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayanaswami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayanaswami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayanaswami has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayanaswami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narayanaswami speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayanaswami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayanaswami.
