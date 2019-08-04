Overview

Dr. Pushpa Narayanaswami, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Narayanaswami works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Chelsea, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.