Overview

Dr. Pushpa Gursahani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gursahani works at Mountain Family Health Care Center A Medical Corp. in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.