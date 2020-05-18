Dr. Purvisha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purvisha Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Purvisha Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology & Skin7658 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 759-2322
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Associates5349 Airline Rd, Arlington, TN 38002 Directions (901) 759-2322
- 3 7203 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654 Directions (901) 759-2322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. Seen in a timely manner, great bedside
About Dr. Purvisha Patel, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
