Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD
Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hannibal, MO. They completed their residency with Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
Hannibal Regional Medical Group6500 Hospital Dr, Hannibal, MO 63401 Directions (573) 629-3500
Hannibal Regional Hospital6000 Hospital Dr, Hannibal, MO 63401 Directions (573) 248-1300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hannibal Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
I would highly recommend Dr. Purvi Parikh. She is one of the most thorough doctors I have had in many years. She is attentive to patient concerns. She is also very kind. I am grateful to have found her.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Gujarati
- Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
