Dr. Purshotam Kataria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Purshotam Kataria, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA BEACH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS / SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kataria works at
Locations
-
1
Kataria Counseling Center112 W Grand Blvd, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 735-6000
-
2
Fari G Kamalpour DO Inc800 S Main St, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 737-4343
-
3
Corona Regional Medical Center-rehabilitation730 Magnolia Ave, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 736-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He provides services, bills your insurance, and hopefully you get better. But he doesn't really care. I admire that, because I can't help it. He reminds me of aspects of my psyche that I don't like, and that's why I have chose to find someone else. He has decades of experience treating severe cases. He has his own way of doing things, because he's seen some things. He moonlights at Willows, where he works with serious cases and he HATES being there, even more than the patients, and I can't blame him. I think it makes him a better doctor. He doesn't get involved in who he treats, and because of this he is objective, pragmatic, and calculated. The only thing that shakes him is clients using psychiatric terms/concepts and oh boy does he hate it. A few issues with medications. wrong labels, etc, so ask for clarification. I've seen him do great work. Sometimes better care means caring less. He does so much and cares so little, because healthcare is green. Love that insufferable pr|ck.
About Dr. Purshotam Kataria, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1073582482
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA BEACH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS / SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
