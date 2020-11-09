See All Pediatricians in Liverpool, NY
Dr. Purnima Vyavaharkar, MD

Pediatrics
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Purnima Vyavaharkar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Vyavaharkar works at CLAY EYE CENTER in Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Purnima Vyavaharkar Pediatric Practice PC
    8100 Oswego Rd Ste 225, Liverpool, NY 13090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 652-7939

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 09, 2020
    Dr Purnima has been our Dr for all five of our children, she’s compassionate and the kids love her ! We have been blessed to have her for 13 years ! What else can I say she’s the best all the way around ??
    Jessica Lindsley — Nov 09, 2020
    About Dr. Purnima Vyavaharkar, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790774529
    • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Purnima Vyavaharkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyavaharkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vyavaharkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vyavaharkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vyavaharkar works at CLAY EYE CENTER in Liverpool, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vyavaharkar’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyavaharkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyavaharkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyavaharkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyavaharkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

