Dr. Purnima Venkatesh, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Purnima Venkatesh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Venkatesh works at Mid-Cities Allergy & Asthma in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-Cities Allergy and Asthma Center
    2305 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 571-6622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cook Children's Medical Center
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 27, 2018
    Dr. Venkatesh is the best doctor I have ever been to! She really knows a lot and takes the time to explain things thoroughly. She's very professional and personable. I've been going to her about 5 years now and I would highly recommend her. I have horrible allergies and I feel like she has saved my life!
    Janet in North Richland Hills , TX — Dec 27, 2018
    About Dr. Purnima Venkatesh, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083671796
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Purnima Venkatesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venkatesh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venkatesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venkatesh works at Mid-Cities Allergy & Asthma in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Venkatesh’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

