Dr. Purnima Venkatesh, MD
Overview
Dr. Purnima Venkatesh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.
Locations
Mid-Cities Allergy and Asthma Center2305 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 571-6622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Venkatesh is the best doctor I have ever been to! She really knows a lot and takes the time to explain things thoroughly. She's very professional and personable. I've been going to her about 5 years now and I would highly recommend her. I have horrible allergies and I feel like she has saved my life!
About Dr. Purnima Venkatesh, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083671796
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venkatesh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venkatesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venkatesh speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.