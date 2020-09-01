Dr. Purnima Vallabhaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallabhaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purnima Vallabhaneni, MD
Overview
Dr. Purnima Vallabhaneni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Vallabhaneni works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Associates of Marlboro111 James St Fl 2, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 806-7289
-
2
Jfk Medical Group3084 State Route 27, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Directions (732) 806-7292
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Vallabhaneni?
Dr. Purnima Vallabhaneni is knowledgeable, kind, and considerate. She ensures all issues are addressed and provides solutions to every problem. The assistant helping her is thorough and thoughtful, and the receptionist managing the front desk is equally informative, courteous, and helpful. I have been going to Dr. Vallabhaneni for years; she always provides a first-class healthcare experience. Choose this clinic for all of your physician needs.
About Dr. Purnima Vallabhaneni, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1316945645
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vallabhaneni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vallabhaneni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vallabhaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vallabhaneni works at
Dr. Vallabhaneni speaks Hindi and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallabhaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallabhaneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallabhaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallabhaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.