Dr. Purnima Kudlu, MD

Pediatrics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Purnima Kudlu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kudlu works at Cor Cardiovascular Specialists in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Walnut Creek Imaging
    1450 Treat Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 296-9784

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Purnima Kudlu, MD

    Pediatrics
    24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1497840888
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Purnima Kudlu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kudlu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kudlu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kudlu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kudlu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kudlu works at Cor Cardiovascular Specialists in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kudlu’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kudlu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kudlu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kudlu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kudlu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

