Overview

Dr. Purnima Kudlu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kudlu works at Cor Cardiovascular Specialists in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.