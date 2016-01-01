See All Cardiologists in Appleton, WI
Dr. Purnima Hirudayaraj, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Purnima Hirudayaraj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Dr. Hirudayaraj works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano in Appleton, WI with other offices in Houston, TX and Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton
    1818 N Meade St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 731-8900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Harris Health System
    1504 Taub Loop, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 873-2000
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Children's Hospital of Wisconsin-fox Valley
    130 2nd St, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 731-8900
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Coronary Angiogram
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Coronary Angiogram
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coronary Angiogram
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Systemic Vasculitis
Third Degree Heart Block
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Purnima Hirudayaraj, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548308117
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Purnima Hirudayaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirudayaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirudayaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hirudayaraj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirudayaraj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirudayaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirudayaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

