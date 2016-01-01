Dr. Purnima Hirudayaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirudayaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purnima Hirudayaraj, MD
Overview
Dr. Purnima Hirudayaraj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI.
Dr. Hirudayaraj works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton1818 N Meade St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 731-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Harris Health System1504 Taub Loop, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 873-2000Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin-fox Valley130 2nd St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 731-8900Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirudayaraj?
About Dr. Purnima Hirudayaraj, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1548308117
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirudayaraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirudayaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirudayaraj works at
Dr. Hirudayaraj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirudayaraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirudayaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirudayaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.