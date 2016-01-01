Dr. Madahar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purnema Madahar, MD
Overview
Dr. Purnema Madahar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Presbyterian Hospital622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Purnema Madahar, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1639457971
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
