Dr. Purnell Kirkland, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kirkland works at Rheumatology Associates in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Bursitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.