Dr. Kirkland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purnell Kirkland, MD
Overview
Dr. Purnell Kirkland, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kirkland works at
Locations
Southern California Rheumatology Associates575 E Hardy St Ste 320, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 672-8921
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly, I saw a previous Doctor in Culver City that did nothing for me. Dr. Kirkland might have long waiting times, but it is only because he takes his time with every patient. He has helped me immensely with the pain and doubts I had. If you're not patient, this place might not be for you. With that said, the waiting time is worth it. He answers all of my questions and wants to know about every symptom I might have experienced. I literally bring a notebook with questions and we get through all of them. I would recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Purnell Kirkland, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629133368
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkland accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkland has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Bursitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirkland speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.