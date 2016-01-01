See All Gastroenterologists in Inverness, FL
Dr. Purnachander Bikkasani, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Purnachander Bikkasani, MD

Gastroenterology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Purnachander Bikkasani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll.

Dr. Bikkasani works at Citrus Memorial Hospital - Internal Medicine GME Program in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and and Sigmoidoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Citrus Memorial Hospital
    502 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 643-8439
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Gastritis
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bikkasani?

    Photo: Dr. Purnachander Bikkasani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Purnachander Bikkasani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bikkasani to family and friends

    Dr. Bikkasani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bikkasani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Purnachander Bikkasani, MD.

    About Dr. Purnachander Bikkasani, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063440139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bergen Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Gandhi Genl Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Purnachander Bikkasani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bikkasani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bikkasani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bikkasani works at Citrus Memorial Hospital - Internal Medicine GME Program in Inverness, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bikkasani’s profile.

    Dr. Bikkasani has seen patients for Gastritis, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and and Sigmoidoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bikkasani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bikkasani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bikkasani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bikkasani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bikkasani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Purnachander Bikkasani, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.