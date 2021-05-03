Dr. Prasad Atluri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purna Prasad Atluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Purna Prasad Atluri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Prasad Atluri works at
Locations
Krs Medical Services Pllc322 Linden Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 237-1596
SUNY Downstate Medical Center450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Even though the wait is long I find him to be very thorough, He takes his time to explain things to you and makes sure that you understand. The support staff is very friendly.
About Dr. Purna Prasad Atluri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1972578490
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad Atluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad Atluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad Atluri works at
Dr. Prasad Atluri has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad Atluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad Atluri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad Atluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad Atluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad Atluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.