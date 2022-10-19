Dr. Purani Palaniswami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palaniswami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purani Palaniswami, MD
Overview
Dr. Purani Palaniswami, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lombard, IL.
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 201, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9199
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4150, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9199
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit went well with her she always list to me.
About Dr. Purani Palaniswami, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1164568507
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palaniswami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palaniswami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palaniswami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palaniswami has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palaniswami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Palaniswami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palaniswami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palaniswami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palaniswami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.