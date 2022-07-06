See All Vascular Surgeons in Stuart, FL
Dr. Purandath Lall, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Purandath Lall, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Purandath Lall, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. 

Dr. Lall works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL and Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Vascular Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samuel Tapper, MD
Dr. Samuel Tapper, MD
3.9 (31)
View Profile
Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD
Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD
4.8 (152)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
    200 SE Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 287-5200
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital
    10000 SW INNOVATION WAY, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 345-6306
  3. 3
    Surgical Specialists of Ocala PA
    1920 SW 20th Pl Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 237-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lall?

    Jul 06, 2022
    I have 2 bulging discs in my back. I also had a CTA that showed that I had a 90% kink in my Silliac Artery. The back surgeon told me I needed to get the circulatory issue fixed before he would go any further with me. Dr. Lall explained that during the process of the CTA, holding my breath was mandatory. Because this artery passes through the diaphragm, when holding your breath it bends that 90% is normal. He approved me for surgery.
    Louis Cipriano — Jul 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Purandath Lall, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Purandath Lall, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lall to family and friends

    Dr. Lall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Purandath Lall, MD.

    About Dr. Purandath Lall, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992777338
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Purandath Lall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lall has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Purandath Lall, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.