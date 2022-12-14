See All General Surgeons in West Bloomfield, MI
General Surgery
5 (55)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Puraj Patel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They graduated from Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
    6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 325-1000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr. Patel was very good.
    Anonymous — Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Puraj Patel, DO
    About Dr. Puraj Patel, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295049286
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Greenville Health System, Greenville, South Carolina
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Puraj Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

