Dr. Purab Viswanath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viswanath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purab Viswanath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Purab Viswanath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Viswanath works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Fields MD Evan J. Bachner MD1220 La Venta Dr Ste 202, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 365-4326Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Center for Orthopaedic Specialists7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 293-4437Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Center for Orthopaedic Specialists18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 302, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 459-5717Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Viswanath?
He was incredibly personable. He sincerely cares about his patients. The staff is very friendly, helpful and they follow up with you too. I was hurt by an incident that should not have happened. DrV and his assistant were compassionate and I was given the sad truth, broken ribs take nothing but TIME, unless they need surgery. Point is YOU won’t be disappointed.
About Dr. Purab Viswanath, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1336374958
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Upmc Hamot
- Upmc Hamot
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viswanath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viswanath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viswanath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viswanath works at
Dr. Viswanath has seen patients for Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viswanath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Viswanath speaks Hindi and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Viswanath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viswanath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viswanath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viswanath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.