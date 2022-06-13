Dr. Punitha Shivaprasad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shivaprasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Punitha Shivaprasad, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Punitha Shivaprasad, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Virtua Gastro - Cherry Hill1945 Marlton Pike E Ste D, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 237-8045
I went to Dr. Shiva for a follow up colonoscopy after my doctor found a possible cause for concern. Dr. Shiva took the time to explain the procedure she will be doing and was delightful to deal with.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Kannada
- Female
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Dr. Shivaprasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shivaprasad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shivaprasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shivaprasad has seen patients for Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shivaprasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shivaprasad speaks Kannada.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shivaprasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shivaprasad.
