Dr. Punita Shah, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Punita Shah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Leicester, Faculty Of Medicine and Biological Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.

Dr. Shah works at Pediatrics With A Mission in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics With A Mission
    6300 Stonewood Dr Ste 206, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 769-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Gastritis
Heart Palpitations
Infant Care
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Rash
Rosacea
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 14, 2020
    My visits to Dr. Shah have always been outstanding. You can feel that she cares about your child. If you have questions for her she will look them up right on the spot or tell you that she will get back to you with an answer. And she does! Personally. I always leave her office with a smile on my face knowing that my child is in good hands. I am so glad I found her!
    About Dr. Punita Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952453441
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran General Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Leicester, Faculty Of Medicine and Biological Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Punita Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Pediatrics With A Mission in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

