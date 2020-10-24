Overview

Dr. Punita Kaveti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Kaveti works at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL and Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.