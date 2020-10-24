Dr. Punita Kaveti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaveti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Punita Kaveti, MD
Dr. Punita Kaveti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Hyperbaric Oxygen Specialist3901 University Blvd S Ste 221, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 342-8300Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
First Coast Heart and Vascular100 Whetstone Pl Ste 102, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 342-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Family Care Partners - Fleming4565 US Highway 17 Ste 106, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 375-8100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Duval County - Jacksonville -Cath Lab Only14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 210, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 423-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Dr. Kaveti explains everything in a way I can understand. She cares about her patients.
About Dr. Punita Kaveti, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1609132299
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Osmania General Hospital
- Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
