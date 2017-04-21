Overview

Dr. Punit Sarna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Sarna works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA and Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.