Overview

Dr. Punit Agrawal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Agrawal works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Newark, OH and Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Tremor and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.