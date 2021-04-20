Dr. Bains has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puneetpal Bains, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Puneetpal Bains, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.
Locations
1
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Specialty Care310 W Union St # 102, Athens, OH 45701 Directions
2
Department of Endocrinology803 Farson St Ste 100, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences with Dr. Bains were both wonderful and helpful. He spent time with me investigating my medical history and medicines resulting in the necessary adjustments which corrected my issues.
About Dr. Puneetpal Bains, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1407008782
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- The Jewish Hosp
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
