Dr. Puneetpal Bains, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.



Dr. Bains works at Memorial Health System in Athens, OH with other offices in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.