Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramachandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Deptford, NJ.
Dr. Ramachandra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Deptford1280 Almonesson Rd, Deptford, NJ 08096 Directions (302) 651-4200
-
2
Figueroa, Bani-Hani, Hagerty33 S 9th St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 416-4441
-
3
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramachandra?
About Dr. Puneeta Ramachandra, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1871784462
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramachandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramachandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramachandra works at
Dr. Ramachandra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramachandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramachandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.