Dr. Sud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puneet Sud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Puneet Sud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Igmc and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Dr. Sud works at
Locations
-
1
Milva Catallozzi Pt LLC1635 Mineral Spring Ave Ste 200, North Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 649-4600
-
2
Internal Medicine Partners Inc922 RESERVOIR AVE, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 649-4600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sud?
Dr. Sud is one of the best doctors I have had. After my first visit I recommended him to my wife and both of my children. They are all extremely happy with him. His office administrators and nurses are just as great. Everyone is very friendly and easy to communicate with. He runs his appointments on time and spends the necessary time with his patients. I often wonder how he stay on time because I know we speak in depth regarding any medical issues and life in general. I highly recommend Dr. Sud.
About Dr. Puneet Sud, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1598762346
Education & Certifications
- Roger William Med Ctr
- Igmc
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sud works at
Dr. Sud speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.