Dr. Puneet Sindhwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Puneet Sindhwani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Sindhwani works at
Locations
-
1
University of Toledo Health Science Campus3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3578
-
2
University of Toledo Physicians at Regency1000 Regency Ct Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 473-3446Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor who really listens and cares about finding the best courses of action for his patients.
About Dr. Puneet Sindhwani, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1114995362
Education & Certifications
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sindhwani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sindhwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sindhwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sindhwani works at
Dr. Sindhwani has seen patients for Varicocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Male Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sindhwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sindhwani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sindhwani.
