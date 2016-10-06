Overview

Dr. Puneet Sindhwani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Sindhwani works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Male Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.