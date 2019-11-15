Overview

Dr. Puneet Sethi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Sethi works at Chest Physician Consultants in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.