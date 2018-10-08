See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Puneet Opal, MD

Neurology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Puneet Opal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College (India) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Opal works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950
  2. 2
    Nmff Department of Neusurgey
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950
  3. 3
    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie Stab Lavin Family Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Ataxia
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Ataxia Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Atypical Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuro-Ophthalmological Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenetic Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 08, 2018
    Great Doctor!!!
    — Oct 08, 2018
    About Dr. Puneet Opal, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316055023
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College (India)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Puneet Opal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Opal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Opal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Opal works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Opal’s profile.

    Dr. Opal has seen patients for Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Opal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Opal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

