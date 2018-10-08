Overview

Dr. Puneet Opal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College (India) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Opal works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.