Dr. Puneet Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Puneet Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates - Bremo5875 Bremo Rd Ste 601, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 348-8519Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 202, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 392-5443
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Physician. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Puneet Kumar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1871594044
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
