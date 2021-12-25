Overview

Dr. Puneet Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates - Bremo in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.