Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puneet Khanna, MD
Dr. Puneet Khanna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Eisenhower Medical Center - Hal B. Wallis Buidling39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-0647Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Eisenhower Medical Center
BEST DOCTOR I EVER HAD AND I AM 87 YEARS OLD AND HAVE BEEN TREATED BY MANY DOCTORS.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Kaiser Permanente Med Center
- University Of Southern California
- U Ala Birmingham
- Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Interventional Cardiology
