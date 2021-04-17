Dr. Puneet Goenka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goenka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Puneet Goenka, MD
Overview
Dr. Puneet Goenka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Assocs/NE TN310 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 202, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goenka is knowledgeable, pleasant and professional and good bedside manner. I would recommend him to anyone who needs help in his field.
About Dr. Puneet Goenka, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Goenka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goenka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goenka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goenka has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goenka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Goenka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goenka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goenka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goenka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.