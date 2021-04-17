Overview

Dr. Puneet Goenka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Goenka works at Gastrointestinal Assocs/NE TN in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.