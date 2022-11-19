Dr. Puneet Dhillon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Puneet Dhillon, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Puneet Dhillon, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Arlington Cancer Center North906 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 664-9600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Concerned about your physical and mental well being. Does not deflect questions no matter the subject. Puts me at ease and takes the time to listen. Very caring staff also.
- Hematology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1407197791
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhillon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.